Cardinal Barbarin had already decided to resign

An auxiliary bishop of Lyon, Emmanuel Gobilliard, says it was not the 7 March court verdict that caused cardinal Philippe Barbarin to offer his resignation, but rather the court case itself.

Even if he were not found guilty of failing to report clerical sex abuse, he had decided to resign.

Gobilliard said Barbarin had confided that “Victims have suffered too much, the diocese has suffered too much. It is time for change.” Read more

