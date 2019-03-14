New executive officer for the NZ Bishops’ Conference

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) has announced the appointment of Siobhan Dilly as its new executive officer.

Siobhan comes to the role with a strong background in business management.

She is currently the Policy Analyst and Projects Manager for the New Zealand Catholic Education Office, after working in organisational management and executive support in a variety of positions.

Siobhan has a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas State University (San Marcos, TX) and Bachelor of Commerce and Administration degree from Victoria University of Wellington (NZ).

She has had leadership roles in the community, including a recent role as Chair of a local Catholic college board of trustees and a national executive role for a women’s advocacy organisation.

Of the appointment, Bishop Charles Drennan, NZCBC Secretary said, “in addition to Siobhan’s strong analytical and communication skills, her experience in relationship management and business administration align well with the breadth and nature of this role.

“We welcome Siobhan to the Secretariat team and to our table of Bishops.

“Pivotal to her role is to help manage us and to be our direct link to the numerous Catholic agencies and commissions serving the Church community and our civic community of Aotearoa.”

On the announcement of her appointment, Siobhan said, “I’m delighted to be coming into this role and contributing at a national level with a highly respected organisation within the Catholic Church”.

Siobhan replaces James van Schie who has taken up a new role as General Manager for the Auckland Diocese.

