Hindu man’s beef with Blenheim supermarket

Thursday, March 14th, 2019

A Hindu man who ate beef labelled as lamb wants a supermarket giant to pay for his trip so he can go home to cleanse.

Jaswinder Paul, bought a package labelled as lamb roast from Countdown Blenheim at the end of September, then cooked and ate the contents before discovering the meat was beef Read more

