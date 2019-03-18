  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Superstition stops Mass

Monday, March 18th, 2019

Superstition is delaying the first Mass of a newly ordained priest.

He also faces social exclusion in his eastern Indian village as Catholics now consider him a “bad omen” after 11 of his close relatives died in a road accident on his ordination day. Read more

