Mosque attacks: The youngest victim — a 3-year-old boy — ran toward the gunman

Monday, March 18th, 2019

When the gunman stormed into the mosque and started spraying bullets indiscriminately around the men’s section, little Mucad appeared to think it was a scene from the kind of video game his older brothers liked to play. He ran toward the gunman.  Amid the chaos, his father and brother ran in different directions. Read more

