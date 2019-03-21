  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Over 220 children in state care abused over six months

Thursday, March 21st, 2019

More than 220 children who were removed from their families to keep them safe went on to be harmed in state care over a six-month period.

As of June last year, there were 6350 children and young people in state care in New Zealand.

Between July and September, 130 of them were found to have been harmed. Between October and December, 97 were found to be been harmed. Read more

