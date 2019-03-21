Church is a ‘Den of Darkness’ because bishops avoid truth and clarity

For Curia Cardinal Robert Sarah the Church has become a “den of darkness” and a “cave of thieves.

Certain men of God have turned into “agents of the Evil one.

“We have betrayed like Judas.” Sarah calls relativism “the mask of Judas, dressed as an intellectual.”

“We tolerate everything” and “Catholic doctrine is put in question,” Sarah he says. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.