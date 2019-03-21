Former Catholic priest becomes Anglican bishop

A former Catholic priest has been chosen to serve as interim bishop of Uruguay, the most secular country in South America.

Daniel Genovesi was consecrated in Buenos Aires Cathedral last Saturday.

He and his wife Mercedes, a former nun, will start their new ministry on 1 April.

Difficulties involving personnel, finances and a gradual reduction in clergy numbers have plagued the Uruguay diocese recently.

As the interim bishop, Genovesi will work, with help, to strengthen the diocese.

The diocese was formerly part of the Anglican Diocese of Argentina.

During that time it developed its own distinctive style and sought to grow as a local church.

Differences from the rest of the Province in theology and churchmanship, and frustration about the non-ordination of women led a bid from the Diocese to leave the Anglican Church of South America and join the Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil – the Anglican Church in Brazil.

The move was rejected by the Province of South America.

More recently, the diocese has faced a series of difficulties involving personnel, finances and a gradual reduction in clergy numbers, “bringing into question the ability of the diocese to function independently and elect a new diocesan bishop”, the Bishop of Northern Argentina, Nick Drayson, said.

In response to an approach from the Diocesan Council, the Province’s House of Bishops proposed the appointment of an interim bishop.

Genovesi, who had served as Priest of San Marcos in Hurlingham, Buenos Aires for nearly 12 years, reacted to the appointment with surprise and joy.

He has expressed “enthusiasm and the desire to go to a new place in order to listen, accompany, encourage, orientate and recreate in the name of Jesus”.

Both Genovesi and his wife are professional psychologists. Genovesi is also the author of a number of books.

Source

News category: World.