Joint Statement by National Church Leaders

The National Church Leaders gathered in Wellington today (Tuesday 19th March 2019) to express their profound horror at the terrible violence towards Muslim people in Christchurch mosques last Friday.

We are deeply saddened by these tragic events and we strongly condemn these acts of racial hatred and murder. We feel very deeply for our fellow New Zealand faith community, which was so cruelly attacked as worshippers peacefully gathered for prayer.

We extend our prayerful and heartfelt sympathy to the Muslim community here in New Zealand, and around the world. The whole Christian church community in New Zealand is praying for the Muslim community: praying for the healing of the wounded, comfort for the bereaved, and for God’s peace upon all who have been traumatised.

At this time of deep shock, grief, and anxiety, we ask and pray for all New Zealanders to stand united, to have great love and compassion, and to show unfailing respect and kindness for all people who live in this society of Aotearoa New Zealand, regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation.

We believe there is absolutely no room for racial hatred in our land, and we are determined that we must stand together as one people, united as human beings created by God, and as fellow New Zealanders. May goodness overcome evil, and peace and goodwill prevail.

• Rev Dr Bruce Allder, District Superintendent, Church of the Nazarene

• Pastor Steve Burgess, Regional Overseer, C3 Churches

• Cardinal John Dew, Catholic Church of New Zealand

• Pastor Iliafi Esera, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God New Zealand

• Rev Tale Hakeagaiki , Chairman, Congregational Union of New Zealand

• Pastor Dr Brian Hughes, Regional Leader, Calvary Chapel Association

• Rt Rev Fakaofo Kaio, Moderator, Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand

• Rev Dr Stuart Lange, Interim National Director, New Zealand Christian Network

• Pastor Brent Liebezeit, President, Christian Churches New Zealand

• Rev Andrew Marshall, National Director, Alliance Churches of New Zealand

• Pastor Peter Mortlock, Senior Pastor, City Impact Church

