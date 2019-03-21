  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Kenyan Kiwi’ named bishop-elect for Nelson Anglican Diocese

Thursday, March 21st, 2019

Nelson’s new Anglican bishop-elect is a proud “Kenyan Kiwi” with a mission to reach out to younger generations.

Reverend Steve Maina-Mwangi was announced as Bishop-elect of the Nelson Diocese this week, replacing Richard Ellena who retired at the end of last year. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,