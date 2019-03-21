Call for multi-faith ceremony to replace Lord’s Prayer

A multi-faith ceremony may take the place of the Lord’s Prayer each day before the state parliament in Victoria, Australia opens.

Since 1918 the Our Father has been said before the state parliament opens its daily sessions.

The proposal is being reviewed by a Victoria Legislative Council committee, the state parliament’s upper house.

Gavin Jennings, Special Minister of State for the Labour Party government suggested the change.

The Lord’s Prayer is currently said during legislature proceedings in the Australian federal parliament and the parliaments of every state and province.

In addition, in the Australian Capital Territory assembly a moment of silent reflection is held.

Victoria’s state premier Daniel Andrews, who is Catholic, says he is open to the proposal. Marlene Kairouz, the state’s Minister for Consumer Affairs and also a Catholic, agrees.

“If we need to share other prayers and recognise other religions or other traditions, I am more than happy to consider that” she said.

The leader of the Reason Party, Fiona Patten, is supportive of the proposed change, saying it’s “a nod to how diverse the Victorian parliament is”.

The state of Victoria has the highest non-Christian affiliation rate in the country, accounting for more than 10 percent of the population.

Religions observed by state MPs include Christianity, Judaism, Islam and Hinduism.

Last year a Senate inquiry in the Australian federal parliament rejected a similar call led by Green Party MPs.

