Federation of Oceania bishops conferences express sympathies

On behalf of the Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania including the Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands and Episcopal Conference of the Pacific and New Zealand wish to offer our support and prayers to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand.

The recent massacre at the mosques in Christchurch has brought deep grief to all of us. As church leaders of Oceania, we condemn this evil attack and are shocked and horrified that such an atrocity should take place against innocent people. We are equally horrified that it should be perpetrated in a place of prayer and worship, when freedom to worship is cherished in our countries.

We wish to express our deepest sympathies to the victims and those who grieve because of the consequences of the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

To all our Muslim brothers and sisters in New Zealand, Australia and around the world, we stand in solidarity with you in your horror, grief and distress.

We offer our prayers on behalf of the Catholic Bishops of Oceania to the deceased, the injured and to all the individuals and communities who have been affected by this senseless violence. We also wish to pray for Bishop Paul Martin who was supposed to join us in Townsville this week for our meeting.

In times like this we should take the time to reflect on the way we treat one another as children of God.

Source

Supplied

Executive Committee of FCBCO

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, Archbishop of Suva, Fiji – President of FCBCO

Bishop Charles Drennan, Bishop of Palmerston North – Vice President of FCBCO

Bishop Tim Harris, Bishop of Townsville

Bishop Michael McCarthy, Bishop Rockhampton

Archbishop Christopher Cardone, Bishop of Honiara

Bishop Peter Brown, Bishop of American Samoa, Pago Pago

Bishop Anton Bal, Bishop of Kundiawa

The Executive of FCBCO is currently meeting in Townsville for their annual Executive meeting and commencing preparations for their Plenary Council Meeting in Fiji in 2022.

