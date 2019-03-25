  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Jewish charity and pope extend multi-cultural, multi-religious youth event

Monday, March 25th, 2019

An international Jewish education charity has signed a deal with Pope Francis to extend a programme that brings children from different societies, cultures and religions together.

World ORT announced that it had shook hands on an extension to the pontiff’s Scholas World Youth Encounter, which will allow a huge “youth encounter” to take place in Mexico City later this year. Read more

