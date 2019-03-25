  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Missionaries in Timor-Leste honoured by Vatican

Monday, March 25th, 2019

Pope Francis has honoured four priests and a nun for their distinguished service to the Catholic Church in Timor-Leste.

Holy See representative, Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, presented the missionaries with the Decoration of Honor. This honour is given by the pope to laypeople and clergy for outstanding contributions to the Church. Read more

