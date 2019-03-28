  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bible verse removed from Christchurch tribute wall

Thursday, March 28th, 2019

A Bible verse written on a tribute wall for victims of the Christchurch shooting has been removed after a member of the public flagged it as “really inappropriate”.

The verse, Luke 19:27, reads: “But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me,” according to the King James version of the Bible. Read more

