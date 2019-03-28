  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Chile’s court orders Catholic Church to compensate abuse victims

Thursday, March 28th, 2019

A Chilean court has ordered the country’s Catholic Church to pay compensation to victims in a sex abuse case against influential former priest Fernando Karadima.

A unanimous ruling says the Church must pay 100 million pesos ($146,000) for “moral damages” to each of his three victims. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,