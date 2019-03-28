Concern about curtailment of civil liberties after mosque shooting

New Zealand’s Free Speech Coalition (FSC) has not question the banning of the graphic video of the shooting at two mosques in Christchurch but they believe other moves go too far.

In their recent newsletters and press releases, they say that the wake of terror attacks, governments often consider curtailing a number of civil liberties.

“With that in mind, the Coalition has invested time into following Government announcements and calls for action from political parties and NGOs.”

They have raised concerns about;

Banning of websites

Spokesman Dr David Cumin said the FSC didn’t challenge the original decision of ISPs to block websites.

“They are after all private enterprises, and concerned customers have the option of using a competitor.”

“However, a threat to free speech has emerged with the Government’s intervention.

Governments don’t just ‘ask kindly’ for companies to block content – any request from those with regulatory power comes with an implicit threat of ‘…or else’.”

Chief censor’s decision

Last weekend the chief censor announced that the terrorist’s 74-page manifesto is now classified as ‘objectionable’, making it a crime to hold, share, or quote from.

Anybody caught with the document on their computer could face up to 10 years in prison, while anyone caught sending it could face 14 years.

Cummin says: ” This is a dangerous precedent that seems to fly in the face of the rights of New Zealanders to seek understanding about the motivation behind the terrorist’s evil acts.”

He said most New Zealanders will have no interest in reading the rants of an evil person.

“But there is a major debate going on right now on the causes of extremism.

Kiwis should not be wrapped in cotton wool with their news and information censored.”

“New Zealanders need to be able to understand the nature of evil and how it expresses itself.”

Source

News category: New Zealand.