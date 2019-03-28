Tangata whenua angry over use of Parihaka name by Destiny Church

Elders of New Zealand’s most revered symbol of peace have strongly rebuked Brian Tamaki for using Parihaka to endorse his church.

Tamaki, who founded Destiny Church with his wife Hannah in 1998, visited Parihaka Pā on Saturday as part of his Tu Tangata Riders Tour of Duty Taranaki hosted by Man Up New Zealand. Read more

