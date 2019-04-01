  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Grandpa’s funny ‘Boyfriend Rules’ for dating his granddaughter

Monday, April 1st, 2019

With the wisdom he has learned over the years, a doting granddad from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, named William, recently doled out hilarious “Boyfriend rules” that his granddaughter Amie McHugh’s future boyfriend should comply with. Read more

