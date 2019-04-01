  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Hate crime law review fast-tracked

Monday, April 1st, 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little is considering making hate crime an offence in the wake of the March 15 Christchurch terror attack.

Currently, hate-motivated hostility can be considered an “aggravating factor” in sentencing, and staff can note when a crime was motivated by a “common characteristic” such as race, gender identity, sexual orientation, or religion. Read more

