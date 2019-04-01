  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Marian College to move to new site in Papanui, Christchurch

Monday, April 1st, 2019

A Catholic high school will get a new permanent home 12 years after its original site was damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes.

A new Marian College will be built on a 3-hectare site bordered by Vagues, Main North and Northcote roads in the Christchurch suburb of Papanui. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,