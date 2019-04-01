Bible violent: Iranian Christian’s asylum claim blocked

An Iranian Christian was denied asylum in Great Britain after a government official in the Home Office used the Bible to argue that Christianity was violent.

The man wrote in his request he had converted to Christianity because it is a peaceful faith. However, the Independent reports Britain’s Home Office’s refusal letter cited several biblical passages, including the book of Revelation, to say the Bible was “inconsistent” with his claim.

The man’s caseworker tweeted he’d never seen anything like this used to refuse asylum. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.