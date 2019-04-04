Death metal drummer charged with setting two LDS churches ablaze

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, visited La Croix for an interview. A member of Pope Francis’ advisory council of cardinals, he reflects on the crisis that the Church is currently experiencing. How to do you see the crisis that the Catholic Church is experiencing today? Since Vatican II, we have asked ourselves how the Church Read more
In the central rotunda of Keating Hall on the campus of Fordham University, there is a unique statue that is often overlooked by the the busy students and faculty who walk by on the way to class. The statue depicts Jesus at 18, the average age of an incoming college student. According to Aloysius Hogan,
Amir Jajé, an Iraqi Dominican friar (pictured) is a member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. He defends Pope Francis' approach to the Muslim community from accusations of being "naïve" and holds that "dialogue is the only way if we are to be true to Christ." That the pope is extending a hand to
When the Dean of the Washington National Cathedral and I were conspiring about when I might speak, I think he mentioned Feb. 3 as a possibility. A sermon by me on that date would have been considerably less interesting because I was, at that point, hospitalized for depression. Or maybe it would have been more