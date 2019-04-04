  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Death metal drummer charged with setting two LDS churches ablaze

Thursday, April 4th, 2019

A death metal drummer has been charged with setting two Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints churches ablaze.

Jacob Lowenstein, 28, who plays for metal band Igni, appeared from custody via an audio-visual link at Christchurch District Court today on two charges of arson – and one of unlawfully taking a vehicle. Read more

