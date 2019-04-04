Muslim prayer at Anzac Day service upsets RSA veterans

A decision to invite a Muslim cleric to say a prayer at an Anzac Day service has sparked an anguished backlash from veterans.

The Returned and Services Association (RSA) branch at Titahi Bay near Wellington has moved the Muslim prayer from its 6 am dawn service to its 10 am civic ceremony after some veterans said the dawn service should remember only NZ and Australian soldiers who have died in wars. Continue reading

