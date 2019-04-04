Cardinal says defending migration misinterprets the Gospels

At about the same time as Pope Francis was defending migration during his visit to Morocco, Cardinal Robert Sarah was saying promoting migration is a misinterpretation of Gospels.

Where Francis said politicians who build walls to keep migrants out would become prisoners of those barriers, Sarah said priests and bishops who defend migration are “bewitched” by political and social issues.

In explanation, Sarah, who is the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, said migrants arriving in Europe were parked somewhere without work or dignity.

“Is that what the Church wants?”

In his view the Church should not support “this new form of slavery” because the West, with its low birth rate, risked disappearing.

“If Europe disappears and with it the priceless values of the Old Continent, Islam will invade the world and we will completely change culture, anthropology and moral vision.

“It is better to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to a Europe in full decadence,” he said.

“It is a false exegesis [interpretation] to use the word of God to promote migration. God never wanted these heartbreaks.”

Sarah, who is considered one of the most conservative voices in the Vatican, said priests, bishops and even cardinals are afraid to proclaim divine teaching.

“They are afraid of being frowned upon, of being seen as reactionaries. So they say fuzzy, vague and imprecise things to escape criticism, and they marry the stupid evolution of the world,” he said.

