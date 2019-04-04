  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Dame Tariana Turia: Euthanasia would undermine whānau values

Thursday, April 4th, 2019

Dame Tariana Turia says life and death are not individual events.

She says there are very few people who are on the Earth by themselves. We exist as part of our families, our whānau and our communities.

For many Māori, death is a process the whole whānau goes through together because the whānau is farewelling a part of itself. Continue reading

