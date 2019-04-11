  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Paula Bennett comes out in full support of euthanasia bill

Thursday, April 11th, 2019

National deputy leader Paula Bennett has come out in strong support of the End of Life Choice Bill, which would legalise euthanasia.

Bennett is the highest-profile National MP to support the members’ bill, which her leader opposes. The success or failure of the bill will likely hinge on the amount of National MPs who support it. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,