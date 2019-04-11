Police charge Catholic bishop with raping nun

Life and death are not individual events. There are very few people who are on the Earth by themselves. We exist as part of our families, our whānau and our communities. For many Māori, death is a process the whole whānau goes through together because the whānau is farewelling a part of itself. It’s a Read more
Could a practising Catholic do a good, honest job of chairing the Royal Commission into Abuse in State Care and Faith-based Institutions? Yes. To disqualify chairman Sir Anand Satyanand simply on the basis of his own faith, rather than any deeds, would be to indulge intolerance. The church has far too often been a place Read more
In a televised interview of Prime Minister Scott Morrison by the Australian public intellectual Waleed Aly, Morrison was asked whether Australia has “a problem with Islamophobia.” Less than a week after the Christchurch massacre, Morrison replied, “I don’t know if Australians understand Islam very well … and that can often lead to a fear of Read more
2019 will be a momentous year for Bougainville. This region of Papua New Guinea, that has had an autonomous government since 2005, is to hold a referendum on whether to extend this to full independence. It is the culmination of a peace process that began in 1997 and which had ended nearly ten years of Read more