Police charge Catholic bishop with raping nun

Thursday, April 11th, 2019

Police have charged an Indian bishop with repeatedly raping a nun at a rural convent in a case that has cast a new shadow on the Catholic church’s global sex abuse crisis.

Franco Mulakkal was charged with raping the nun several times between 2014 and 2016, according to the police deputy superintendent in the district of the southern state of Kerala where the investigation was carried out. Read more

