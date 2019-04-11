Pope’s three signs a parish is doing well

During a visit to a parish in Rome, Pope Francis offered three signs a parish is doing well: prayer; the “charity of facts”, exemplified by their charitable works; and “passive charity”.

“What is passive charity?” he asked rhetorically. “That you love one another and do not criticize one another”.

During his pastoral visit Francis meets with workers, volunteers, newlyweds, and parishioners young and old. Besides speaking about the three signs, Francis also spoke about rebuilding the Church and discussed doubtfulness, saying it is part of life. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.