Surge in interest in the Muslim faith following attacks

Muslim leaders are welcoming the chance to dispel myths about the faith, as more Kiwis reach out.

They’re reporting a surge of interest in the religion in the wake of the Christchurch attacks.

Ikhlaq Kashkari, president of the New Zealand Muslim Association, is delighted. He says everyday Kiwis are entering mosques for the first time and wanting to learn more. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.