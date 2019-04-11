Vatican to investigate disappearance of teenage girl

The Vatican has agreed to investigate the disappearance of teenage girl Emanuela Orlandi who disappeared in 1983.

The daughter of a Vatican police officer, Orlandi was 15 when she left a music class on 22 June 1983. She has not been seen since.

“The time has finally come to reach the truth and give justice to this girl after decades of silence,” the family’s lawyer Laura Sgrò says.

The Vatican authorised the investigation after Sgrò received an anonymous tip-off telling her to “look where the angel is pointing” and check the inside a marble-topped grave.

This prompted her to ask for the tomb to be opened.

Orlandi’s family says Pope Francis’s decision to open the Vatican archives for the pontificate of Pius XII prompted them ask him to have the tomb opened.

Her brother Pietro, who has led a decades-long campaign to find out what happened to his sister, is in favour of the new investigation.

“After 35 years without cooperation, the start of an investigation is an important breakthrough,” he says.

