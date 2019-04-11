Support grows for whipped, imprisoned female human rights lawyer

Support is growing for an Iranian human rights lawyer after she was sentenced to 38 years in prison for defending women who refused to wear headscarves.

Nasrin Sotoudeh received the sentence — along with 148 lashes — last month on charges of encouraging prostitution and offering legal advice to women protesting the mandatory hijab.

The award-winning human right lawyer is serving her sentence in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, often referred to as the regime’s “torture factory.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.