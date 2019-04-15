  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Visiting Canadian lay leader helping Catholics inject new life into parishes

Monday, April 15th, 2019

Canadian lay leader Ron Huntley arrived in Brisbane last week to speak with priests and Church leaders about how to go beyond the crisis in the Catholic Church and inspire an authentic renewal of faith.

“If the way we do Church doesn’t lead to an encounter and a relationship with the person of Jesus Christ then we are doing it wrong,” Mr Huntley said.

"And I would say most people don't have that experience.

