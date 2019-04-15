English translation of Fr Garin’s diaries launched

A new book published by Canterbury University Press brings to life a crucial period in the history of Aotearoa New Zealand when European settlers were mixing with Maori people and gives a compelling insight into Māori customs, values and beliefs of the time from a French perspective.

A French Marist priest, Father Antoine Garin was sent to run the remote Mangakāhia mission station on the banks of the Wairoa River.

Living Among the Northland Māori is Garin’s diaries recording his experiences from 1844 to 1846 as he gets to know the Māori in the region.

It was launched on Sunday 15 April

