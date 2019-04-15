  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Teenage pregnancy on the decline

Monday, April 15th, 2019

The rate of teenage pregnancy in New Zealand has halved in the past decade, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

The Report on Maternity found that in 2017 the teenage birth rate was 15 per 1000 females. In 2008 it was 33 per 1000. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,