Glasgow’s Catholics react to historic church trashing

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

Glasgow’s Catholic community has expressed shock after one of the city’s oldest churches was trashed by vandals.

Police inquiries are continuing after St Simon’s Church in Partick was ransacked during the day on Monday causing ‘significant’ damage.

While some cited a recent rise in incidents targeting Catholics, police do not believe the incident was sectarian related.

