Five men beheaded for being gay

Five men beheaded by Saudi Arabia were gay, according to a confession heard by the Sharia law court. The country sparked outrage several days ago for the mass execution of 37 men, who were mainly minority Shia Muslims.

Human rights groups have complained that confessions of terrorism and spying for Iran were obtained through torture. Now it has emerged that one of the men allegedly admitted to having sex with four of his co-accused ‘terrorists.’ Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.