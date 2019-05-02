  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bishop asked how Vatican wall differs from US border wall

Thursday, May 2nd, 2019

One of the most famous walls in history is the wall around the Vatican City.

At a congressional hearing  Clay Higgins, a member of the US House of Representatives asked Bishop Mark Seitz how this wall differed from the US border wall. Read more

