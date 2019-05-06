Chilean abuse survivors blast deal between Church and prosecutor

Chilean abuse survivors are unhappy with a recently signed agreement between the Catholic Church in Chile and the local prosecutor’s office.

The deal’s critics, including abuse survivors, say it unduly provides protections and privileges to the Church.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday by the national prosecutor, Jorge Abbott, and the secretary general of the Chilean bishops’ conference, Bishop Fernando Ramos, who’s one of ten bishops called to testify facing allegations of having covered up cases of abuse. Read more

