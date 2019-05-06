Irish Church must adapt or die

The Irish Church must adapt and reform if it is survive the clerical sex abuse scandal and other challenges that lie ahead, said the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin.

Diarmuid Martin, 74, the most influential Catholic prelate in Ireland, said in an interview with The Irish Times on April 22 that there’s still “a lot of anger” about the way the Church has handled the abuse crisis “but you can’t whitewash it.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.