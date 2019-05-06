Assassin’s Creed video game may help Notre Dame Cathedral

An Assassin’s Creed video game may be used to help with Notre Dame Cathedral’s reconstruction.

When the Parisian Cathedral caught fire, the world held its collective breath. The spire fell, and the wooden roof was reduced to ash, but the holy relics were saved, and the interior preserved from the worst ravages of fire.

Now more than €1 billion has been raised to restore Notre Dame, and a video game may prove to be the structure’s saving grace.

Ironically, the franchise to which this particular title belongs, Assassin’s Creed, is traditionally known for its anti-Christian sentiment. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.