Catholic minorities can still change the world

Encouraging Catholic minorities during his apostolic visit to small Catholic communities in Bulgaria and North Macedonia earlier this week, Pope Francis urged them never to doubt the importance of their gifts in the face of the big problems in the church and the world.

He compared their gifts to the tiny bit of yeast that can leaven so much bread because God’s mystery and miracle is at work — Jesus in the Eucharist is the “seed of new life for all of humanity.”

Francis said his visit to Bulgaria gave him great joy by taking one step further on the path of fraternity and unity by meeting Bulgarian Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte and members of the Holy Synod.

“In fact, our vocation and mission as Christians is to be a sign and instrument of unity, and we can be that with the help of the Holy Spirit, putting what unites us before what divided or still divides us.”

He also said the trip gave him a chance to witness the extraordinary tenderness displayed by the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by St Teresa of Kolkata, who was born in North Macedonia.

After returning to Rome, Francis spoke in St. Peter’s Square, saying he could feel “the strong spiritual presence of St Mother Teresa” accompany him in North Macedonia.

He said “We see in this small yet strong woman the image of the church in that land and in other peripheries of the world, a small community that, with the grace of Christ, becomes a welcoming home where many can find rest.”

He went on to say he was struck by the way the Missionary of Charity sisters saw themselves as sisters and mothers of every person they ministered to.

He said he urged young people of all faiths to dream big and “get in the game” like their compatriot, St Teresa.

He also praised the way the country welcomed and assisted so many migrants and refugees.

“Immigrants create problems for them, but they welcome them and love them, and the problems get resolved. This is a great thing about these people” who deserve applause.

