English Catholic Church supports zero-percent greenhouse gas emissions

Calling it “an ambitious target,” an English bishop has welcomed a UK panel’s call to phase out greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Committee on Climate Change (the CCC) was established as an independent body to advise the British government – as well as the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland – by the Climate Change Act of 2008.

“Achieving a ‘net-zero’ target by the middle of the century is in line with the UK’s commitment under the Paris Agreement; the pact which the UK and the rest of the world signed in 2015 to curb dramatically the polluting gases that cause climate change,” the committee said May 2. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.