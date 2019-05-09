  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Plans may turn Notre Dame’s roof into fruit and vegetable greenhouse

Thursday, May 9th, 2019

Grand plans for the reconstruction of the Notre Dame’s roof reveal a glorious garden that will produce 21 tonnes of fruits and vegetables.

An innovative design to rebuild the historic 12th century cathedral could see modern and eco-friendly features replace the original roof that was destroyed in the devastating fire in April.

The possible transformation would see the religious building become completely self-sufficient, creating more energy than it consumes from special crystal glass that absorbs light from the sun.

Architect, Vincent Callebaut submitted the genius designs to the French Government, who launched a competition to re-design the spire for the building that is one of Paris’ most famous landmarks. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: