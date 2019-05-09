Plans may turn Notre Dame’s roof into fruit and vegetable greenhouse

Grand plans for the reconstruction of the Notre Dame’s roof reveal a glorious garden that will produce 21 tonnes of fruits and vegetables.

An innovative design to rebuild the historic 12th century cathedral could see modern and eco-friendly features replace the original roof that was destroyed in the devastating fire in April.

The possible transformation would see the religious building become completely self-sufficient, creating more energy than it consumes from special crystal glass that absorbs light from the sun.

Architect, Vincent Callebaut submitted the genius designs to the French Government, who launched a competition to re-design the spire for the building that is one of Paris’ most famous landmarks. Read more

