Accelerant used in blaze that destroyed Mt Eden church hall

A liquid accelerant was mostly likely used to start a fire that damaged a historic Mt Eden church hall beyond repair, an investigation has concluded.

A report by Fire and Emergency NZ, released to the Herald on Sunday under the Official Information Act, has classified the fire as “incendiary”.

“The cause of this fire is believed to be the deliberate ignition of an accelerant of some kind by a person or persons unknown,” the report concludes. Read more

