Children rescued from Libya hitch a lift with Pope Francis

Pope Francis took eight children rescued from crisis-hit Libya for a ride in his popemobile Wednesday, the youngsters grinning and snapping photos as they whizzed round Saint Peter’s Square.

The children, wearing T-shirts reading “Welcome, Protect, Promote, Integrate”, hailed from Syria, Nigeria and the Congo, and were airlifted out of Libya along with their families on April 29.

A smiling Francis took them on board for a ride around the packed square during his weekly general audience, stopping several times along the way to kiss and bless babies held up to him from the crowd. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.