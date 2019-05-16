A new NZ Catholic Medical Association to meet

The New Zealand Catholic Medical Association (NZCMA) was established this year with the support of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference.

It will have its inaugural meeting at St Michael’s School Hall in Remuera, Auckland on May 25.

Mass will be celebrated at midday in St Michael’s church by Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn.

The aim of the association is to support medical practitioners, drawing on the treasures of the Catholic faith, especially in regard to the ethical challenges of healthcare today.

The meeting, from 10.00am to 3.00pm, is open to all those who work in healthcare and in roles which support healthcare such as administration or health leadership.

While there is particular emphasis on supporting doctors, the association also wishes to extend an invitation to nurses, midwives, pharmacists, physiotherapists, counsellors, social workers, chaplains, dentists, health administrators, lawyers, medical students and anyone who works in allied roles.

Dr Joseph Hassan, his wife Cushla who is a clinical nurse manager, and Dr Christina Noetzli are organising the launch event.

Mrs Hassan said “the group is for people who want to understand the wisdom of the Catholic Church on ethical issues.

“Non-Catholics may also be interested to be part of it.

“There will be an opportunity to meet in groups, particularly groups related to the health care area you are in,” Hassan said.

“We’re hoping that, as a result of the meeting, we’ll have established an organisation or a group that will meet regularly and support each other regularly.”

Noetzli gave particular encouragement to young workers in the health sector to attend the inaugural meeting.

Those who want to attend can email info@newzealandcatholicmedical.co.nz

Those who want more details about the event can go to newzealandcatholicmedical.co.nz/event.

