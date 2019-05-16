  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pope takes popemobile on joyride with child migrants

Thursday, May 16th, 2019

Pope Francis has given a joyride in his popemobile to eight migrant children who recently arrived in Italy from Libya.

Francis picked up the kids, who hail from Syria, Nigeria and Congo, at the start of his weekly general audience Wednesday and zoomed around St. Peter’s Square with them in the backseat. Continue reading

