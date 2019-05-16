St Pat’s honour Pua Magasiva with jersey and black armbands

Pua Magasiva has been honoured by his old school, St Patrick’s College Kilbirnie, at a First XV rugby match.

The well-known New Zealand actor was found dead in Wellington on Saturday.

The St Pat’s team wore black armbands and laid a jersey in front of the haka as a mark of respect before kickoff at the match against Hastings’ St John’s College.

Magasiva played for St Pat’s in 1998 wearing the number 14 jersey, alongside former All Black Jerry Collins.

First XV captain Ronaldo Saumanufagai said they were using the game to remember and honour Pua.

“Just to celebrate what he’s done for us as a school … I think it’s good the first team pay some respect to him.”

“This game should be for the family. I just pray that God will be with Pua and his family, especially at this tough time.”

A message on the College’s Facebook page said:

Pua was an Old Boy and is known to many in the rugby community. Our 1st XV coaches Galu Letiu and Kas Lealamanua have a close connection with the Magasiva family.

After leaving school, Magasiva went on to play rugby at Marist St Pats Rugby Club in Hataitai.

Club president Ken Ah Kuoi told the Herald the Magasiva family was well known to the club as players and supporters.

“Pua and his siblings grew up in Wellington and attended St Patrick’s College in Kilbirnie.

“Pua had played with the club after St Pats College, a great player in his own right but I think he wanted to [rather] pursue his acting career.”

Samoa-born, Magasiva was a radio host and had starred in New Zealand movies, but he was most famous for his role as nurse Vinnie Kruse in the soap opera Shortland Street.

A private funeral and reception for family and close friends will be held on Friday afternoon.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) – 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) – 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) – 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) – 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children’s helpline – phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) – 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust – 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) – 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation’s free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).

Source

News category: New Zealand.