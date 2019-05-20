20 year old NZ woman becomes a hermit in Ireland

A New Zealand woman has become just the second person to join an order of nuns who maintain a vow of silence and live as hermits in west Cork.

Sr Anne Marie, formerly known as Hannah Loeman, professed her vows before Tridentine priest, Fr Thomas Le Gal and her fellow nun, Mother Irene.

“I arrived here from New Zealand in March 2017 and in September 2017, I received the habit as a novice and today I have made my first profession of vows for a period of three years,” said Sr Anne Marie, who will live in a wooden hut or cell. Read more

